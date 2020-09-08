Go Pro Today

Jon Favreau Wants ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 to Be Like ‘Game of Thrones’

“The new season is about introducing a larger story in the world,” Favreau tells EW

| September 8, 2020 @ 9:03 AM
star wars The Mandalorian What Character Was That at the End of Episode 5 boba fett

Lucasfilm

The second season of “The Mandalorian” won’t just be about the Mandalorian — or even Baby Yoda, a.k.a. The Child, for that matter. No, series creator Jon Favreau says he wanted Season 2 of Disney+’s live-action “Star Wars” series to evolve in the way “Game of Thrones” did over its eight-season run, with episodes focusing on an increasing number of storylines as more and more characters appear while the show’s universe continues to grow.

“As we introduce other characters, there are opportunities to follow different storylines,” Favreau told Entertainment Weekly in a first-look at “The Mandalorian” Season 2, which was published Tuesday. “The world was really captivated by ‘Game of Thrones’ and how that evolved as the characters followed different storylines — that’s very appealing to me as an audience member.”

According to Favreau, “The new season is about introducing a larger story in the world. The stories become less isolated, yet each episode has its own flavor, and hopefully we’re bringing a lot more scope to the show.”

Also Read: 'The Mandalorian' Season 2 Gets Premiere Date From Disney+

Favreau’s right-hand man, executive producer Dave Filoni, adds that yes, “everything gets bigger” and “the stakes get higher” in “The Mandalorian’s” second season — but that’s not to say you won’t still be keeping up with the “personal story” between Mando (played by Pedro Pascal) and Baby Yoda, which he adds “develops in a way I think people will enjoy.”

Pascal says that the second season starts “very directly” after Season 1, with Mando and Baby Yoda going “into very dangerous territory.”

“He is very much a passenger to the experience in unexpected ways — not knowing what’s to come, not knowing how much or how best to protect the Child. We don’t know how far he will go to do that, and they’re finding new ways to push the envelope.”

“The Mandalorian” Season 2 premieres Oct. 30 on Disney+.

Related Content