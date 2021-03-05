“Homeland” alum Mandy Patinkin is joining the cast of “The Good Fight” for its upcoming fifth season (and first as a Paramount+ original series).

Patinkin will play Hal Wackner, a layman with no legal training who spontaneously decides to open a court in the back of a copy shop. Against all odds, the court catches on, and the team at Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart find themselves contending with judgments that mean nothing legally, but are honored by much of the entertained public.

The series, a spinoff of the CBS series “The Good Wife,” is led by Robert and Michelle King.

“We are the biggest fans of Mandy’s stage, screen, and now YouTube work, so we couldn’t be more excited for him to play Wackner,” said the Kings, who are the series co-creators, showrunners and executive producers. “We only worry that he’ll have less time to do his fantastic work on YouTube.”

Patinkin is best known for his co-starring role in Showtime’s “Homeland” as Saul Berenson (and way before that as Inigo Montoya in “The Princess Bride”). He is currently voicing a character in the upcoming animated film “The Magician’s Elephant” for Netflix.

“The Good Fight,” which stars Christine Baranski’s Diane Lockhart, was the first original series for CBS All Access. On Thursday, the streaming service became Paramount+.