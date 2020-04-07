“Manifest” ticked up to a season high in total viewers with its Season 2 finale on Monday. Those numbers combined with another strong delivery from “The Voice” in both the key demo and overall eyeballs to hand NBC an easy win in both metrics for the evening.

Meanwhile, Fox settled for a tie with Spanish-language broadcaster Telemundo for fifth place among adults 18-49 thanks to no new “9-1-1” and an encore telecast of its “iHeart Living Room Concert for America.”

CBS and ABC also shared their Nielsen ratings ranking last night, though they were much higher up the board, hitting second place in the demo. CBS was also the runner-up in total viewers, with season-best audiences for new episodes of dramas “All Rise” and “Bull.”

NBC was first in ratings with a 1.2 rating/6 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 7.9 million, according to preliminary numbers. From 8-10 p.m., “The Voice” landed a 1.4/7 and 9.5 million viewers. The “Manifest” Season 2 finale at 10 earned a 0.8/4 and 4.6 million viewers.

CBS and ABC tied for second in ratings, each with a 0.8/4. CBS was second in viewers with 6.7 million and ABC was third with 4.3 million.

For CBS, “The Neighborhood” at 8 p.m. put up a 1.0/5 and 7.3 million viewers. At 8:30, “Bob Hearts Abishola” got a 0.8/4 and 6.6 million viewers. “All Rise” at 9 earned a 1.0/5 and 4.9 million viewers. At 10, “Bull” ended the night with a 0.7/3 and 7.1 million viewers.

For ABC, following back-to-back reruns, a “Who Wants to Be A Millionaire?” special teasing the network’s revival of the series managed a 0.5/3 and 3 million viewers.

Univision was fourth in ratings with a 0.6/3 and fifth in viewers with 1.77 million.

Fox and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, each with a 0.4/2. Fox was fourth in viewers with 1.84 million and Telemundo was sixth with 1.1 million. Fox aired only repeats.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 765,000. “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” at 8 p.m. got a 0.2/1 and 969,000 viewers. Following a repeat, “Roswell, New Mexico” at 9 settled for a 0.1/1 and 605,000 viewers.