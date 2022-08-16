Manti Te’o and Family Open Up About Relationship Hoax in ‘Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist’ Exclusive Sneak Peek (Video)

Manti Te’o, and the football star’s family and friends open up about his headline-making catfishing incident in an exclusive sneak peek of Netflix’s “Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist.”

The two-parter will open Volume 2 of the “Untold” series on Aug. 16, which re-examines big sports moments to go beyond the headlines, to hear the stories from the athletes involved.

Here’s a logline for “The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist” installment: “Born into a Hawaiian paradise, All-American football standout Manti Te’o leads a simple life summed up in just three words: faith, family, football. College football’s golden boy could do no wrong, but when tragedy strikes, the increased scrutiny of his online relationship causes a media maelstrom that threatens his future and legacy. Featuring in-depth interviews with Manti Te’o (he/him/his) and the person behind the online identity, Ronaiah ‘Naya’ Tuiasosopo (she/her/hers).”

Ryan Duffy and Tony Vainuku directed “The Girfriend Who Didn’t Exist.”

“Untold” will span five parts. Subsequent episodes are: “Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1” (premieres Aug. 23); “Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul” (premieres Aug. 30); and “Untold: The Race of the Century” (premieres Sept. 6).

The series was created by Chapman and Maclain Way.