President Donald Trump’s sons and his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, were among the throngs of attendees at a maskless New Year’s Eve party at Mar-a-Lago.

According to CNN, Fox News host Jeanine Pirro and personalities from the right-wing television network OANN were also at the party at the POTUS’ Palm Beach, Florida, resort. President Trump did not attend, having returned to Washington D.C. earlier in the day.

Video from inside the event, posted by Team Trump member Sergio Gor, showed maskless partygoers — including Giuliani — dancing cheek-to-cheek and in large groups, yelling and expelling droplets into the crowded ballroom.

Also Read: Dawn Wells, Who Played Mary Ann on 'Gilligan's Island,' Dies of COVID at 82

The party comes in defiance of CDC guidelines against mass gatherings in poorly ventilated spaces and without masks. It also comes as COVID-19 cases and deaths are spiking nationwide, even though vaccines have begun being distributed. More than 346,000 Americans have died since the pandemic began.

The video shows The Beach Boys and rapper Vanilla Ice performing on stage. Ice performed his singular, decades-old hit “Ice, Ice Baby” and Wild Cherry’s “Play That Funky Music.” Gor, Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle were seen yelling the lyrics.

Guilfoyle tested positive for COVID in August. Giuliani was hospitalized after testing positive in December but recovered enough to make an appearance at the New Year’s Eve party. President Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron all tested positive for COVID-19 as well.

Check out the video below: