Mara Gay Gets Dragged For Doing Bad On-Air Math On Bloomberg’s Campaign Expenses

New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay responded Friday to ribbing about a not-so-great demonstration of her division skills on Thursday night, taking the whole thing in stride.

“Buying a calculator, brb,” tweeted Gay, who appeared on MSNBC’s “The 11th Hour” Thursday night and, with anchor Brian Williams, failed to do a little mental math.

During a discussion of former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg’s short-but-expensive presidential run, the duo examined a now-hidden tweet that pointed out Bloomberg spent about $500 million of his own money. So far, so good, sure, but then the tweet suggested that Bloomberg could have given each of the 327 million Americans $1 million and still had money left over, which would have been a better use of the cash.

Yeah, no.

Instead of pointing out that actually, each of the 327 million Americans would have gotten less than $2, Williams called that “an incredible way of putting it.”

Gay, for her part, agreed: “It’s an incredible way of putting it. It’s true. It’s disturbing. It does suggest what we’re talking about here, which is there’s too much money in politics.”

Of course, they got dragged online, but not just by amused viewers. Some television veterans, like former Fox Newser and current Sinclair host Eric Bolling, pointed out that MSNBC’s producers were also at fault for creating a whole full-screen graphic and letting Williams and Gay discuss it without ever checking the math.

how did this end up on tv? pic.twitter.com/xUYIOChhKv — andrew kaczynski???? (@KFILE) March 6, 2020