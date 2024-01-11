Marc Maron Says Jo Koy ‘Didn’t Deserve’ Hosting Gig Blowback: Globes ‘Don’t F—kin’ Matter Much Anyway’

Marc Maron defended Jo Koy on Thursday’s “WTF” podcast episode following heated blowback against the comedian’s performance as Golden Globes host.

Maron acknowledged that the awards ceremony serves as entertainment for viewers, but that they also “don’t f–kin’ matter much anyway,” adding that Koy “didn’t deserve” the blowback.

“So the Jo Koy thing — now look, I’m coming at this as a comic and I’m no stranger to enjoying schadenfreude, but this guy didn’t deserve it,” Maron said. “It doesn’t matter when he took the gig or how soon he got the gig to host the Globes — and honestly, the Globes are a sham, they don’t f–kin’ matter much anyways.”

Maron pointed out that “literally nobody” wanted to host the ceremony and that “Jo stepped in” only to take a “ridiculous amount of s–t … for a show that stinks, for a show that is really an invalid judge of anything anymore and has had its own problems.”

“So Jo Koy takes this gig, and it’s a nice paying gig, and he’s a comic. He’s seasoned. He knows what the f–k he’s doing. But nobody really knows who Jo Koy is,” Maron said, citing the comic’s downfall. “He does fine out there. He’s a big comic, sells a lot of tickets, has a community around him, the Asian community as well and has been successful for many years, but [he’s] not a household name. I would say most people don’t know who he is. So right away that’s jarring.”

Maron chalked up the blowback and aftershocks of Koy’s hosting to the lack of “gravitas” and “brand recognition of one of the people that [usually] hosts that thing.”

He also called back to Jerrod Carmichael’s hosting of the 2023 Golden Globes when the comedian made a joke about race in his opening monologue. Carmichael joked that he was hosting that year because of his race in light of the history of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s lack of diversity that plagued the reputation of the Golden Globes.

“I think the primary issue with Jo was that not enough people knew who he was,” Maron said. “So they decided to f–king s–t on him. ‘Who is this guy? Why him?’ Well, he’s completely capable of the job.”

