Marc Wilmore, Brother of Larry Wilmore and ‘F Is For Family’ Writer, Dies at 57

Marc Wilmore, writer of “F Is For Family” and brother of comedian Larry Wilmore, has died from COVID-19 complications at age 57.

“My sweet sweet brother, Marc Edward Wilmore, passed away last night while battling COVID and other conditions that have had him in pain for many years. My brother was the kindest, gentlest, funniest, lion of an angel I’ve ever known. I love you little brother,” Larry Wilmore said in a tweet.

In addition to “F Is For Family,” Wilmore also served as a writer for “In Living Color,” appearing onscreen during the show’s final season doing celebrity impersonations of stars like James Earl Jones, Maya Angelou, Andy Rooney and Bob Hope, the latter two in segments imagining what the “60 Minutes” star and the comedian would be like if they were Black.

He also wrote episodes for “The Simpsons” starting in 2000, including a “Treehouse of Horror” segment where Homer discovers a magical hammock that allows him to make clones of himself. Other writing credits include the claymation series “The PJs” and “The Tonight Show With Jay Leno.”