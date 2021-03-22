Syracuse v West Virginia

Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Ratings: March Madness Boosts Rerun-Heavy CBS to Top Sunday Primetime

by | March 22, 2021 @ 9:37 AM

“American Idol” stays steady with “Hollywood Week”

With the exception of “60 Minutes,” CBS aired all reruns Sunday night, but the broadcast network still managed to top primetime thanks to a very strong afternoon lead-in: the opening weekend of 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament a.k.a. March Madness.

The Syracuse vs. West Virginia game ended just ahead of a new episode of  “60 Minutes,” which was the night’s highest-rated and most-watched show.

