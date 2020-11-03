Marco Rubio Clowned for Predicting a Blue Wave in Florida

In a case of mixed metaphors, Marcio Rubio appeared to predict a “blue wave” in Florida on Election Day — and users on social media were quick to clown on the Florida senator.
“In 2016 Republicans ended with a 0.6% turnout advantage in #Florida Just wait until you see what it is this time,” Rubio tweeted alongside a gif of a large, blue ocean wave, seemingly unaware that the blue wave symbolizes a Democratic victory.
“Sir, and I say this with all due respect, ur an idiot,” comedian Sarah Cooper tweeted in response.
“Do you know you posted a blue wave?” Patricia Arquette tweeted.
During the 2016 election, Donald Trump won Florida with 48.6% of the vote, while Rubio won the senate race with 52% of the vote. Polls closed in the state at 5 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET; a victor in the presidential and Senate races has not yet been called.
Take a look at more of the responses below:
Blue wave coming like… https://t.co/IUXLtxrnxH
— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 3, 2020
Ummm…did you intentionally show a blue wave? Because I dont think it means what you think it means. pic.twitter.com/Rt0RuAAqY0
— Kurt "Mask Up, Vote Early" Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) November 3, 2020
Sir, and I say this with all due respect, ur an idiot
— Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) November 3, 2020
So you agree, it’s gonna be a blue wave pic.twitter.com/o1ilHikf9Y
— grant 🧔🏻 (@urdadssidepiece) November 3, 2020
You trolling yourself with that “blue wave”???
— Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) November 3, 2020
Pretty bold of you to predict a blue wave
— Molly Knight (@molly_knight) November 3, 2020
Rubio is really trying to wrestle that Dumbest Senator crown away from Marsha Blackburn
— Adam "Expand the Court" Best (@adamcbest) November 3, 2020
Oh, Marco https://t.co/3MlZeQaPDF
— Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) November 3, 2020