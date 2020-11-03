Marco Rubio Clowned for Predicting a Blue Wave in Florida

In a case of mixed metaphors, Marcio Rubio appeared to predict a “blue wave” in Florida on Election Day — and users on social media were quick to clown on the Florida senator.

“In 2016 Republicans ended with a 0.6% turnout advantage in #Florida Just wait until you see what it is this time,” Rubio tweeted alongside a gif of a large, blue ocean wave, seemingly unaware that the blue wave symbolizes a Democratic victory.

“Sir, and I say this with all due respect, ur an idiot,” comedian Sarah Cooper tweeted in response.

“Do you know you posted a blue wave?” Patricia Arquette tweeted.

During the 2016 election, Donald Trump won Florida with 48.6% of the vote, while Rubio won the senate race with 52% of the vote. Polls closed in the state at 5 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET; a victor in the presidential and Senate races has not yet been called.

Blue wave coming like… https://t.co/IUXLtxrnxH — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 3, 2020

Ummm…did you intentionally show a blue wave? Because I dont think it means what you think it means. pic.twitter.com/Rt0RuAAqY0 — Kurt "Mask Up, Vote Early" Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) November 3, 2020

Sir, and I say this with all due respect, ur an idiot — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) November 3, 2020

So you agree, it’s gonna be a blue wave pic.twitter.com/o1ilHikf9Y — grant 🧔🏻 (@urdadssidepiece) November 3, 2020

You trolling yourself with that “blue wave”??? — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) November 3, 2020

Pretty bold of you to predict a blue wave — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) November 3, 2020