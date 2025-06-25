Did ‘The Simpsons’ Really Kill Marge? Yes and No

“The Simpsons” pulled the unthinkable in their Season 36 finale – they killed off Marge.

While the show’s decision to show the actual death and fallout of the blue-haired matriarch shocked many fans, there should not be a major cause for alarm for the series’ future – which has been renewed at least through Season 40.

Below, we explain just how “The Simpsons” killed off Marge in without threat of a later “take back” – looking at you “Family Guy.” Although we’ve seen her funeral, Marge is going to be around for years to come.

Is Marge actually dead?

The short answer is yes. The slightly longer answer is yes, but not for quite a while. The Season 36 finale titled “Estranger Things” leapt forward in “The Simpsons” increasingly confusing timeline to explore Marge’s death.

Bart, Lisa and Maggie are shown coming to terms with their mother’s death – who somehow passes before Homer. Bart and Lisa find a video will left by Marge that urges the eldest siblings to stay close and take care of their dad. The will inspires Lisa to reconnect with her brother – who is running a retirement home out of the Simpson residence.

The entire family, plus a few other iconic residents of Springfield, are seen gathered for the funeral. Marge’s tombstone reads “Beloved wife, mother, pork chop seasoner.” The remainder of the family gather back together to watch some “Itchy and Scratchy” with Marge looking on from a cloud in heaven with Ringo Starr.

The two share a kiss and Marge exclaims she is “so glad we’re allowed to marry different people in heaven.”

What does Marge’s death mean for the series?

Because Marge’s death happens at some nebulous point in the show’s future, her death likely won’t have a major effect on the series in the upcoming Season 37. The show was renewed by Fox through Season 40 back in April so there are plenty of stories to tell and they’ll likely happen at a point in the timeline where Marge is still very much alive.

The death is very much real, though, and not played as a gimmick to be unwritten. If anything, knowing how things turn out for Marge might only sweeten the way fans and viewers watch her in future seasons and even in rewatching old episodes.