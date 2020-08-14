Marge Simpson Scolds Trump Adviser Jenna Ellis for Kamala Harris Dig (Video)

Marge Simpson came to her own defense — and that of Kamala Harris — Friday with a video response to Donald Trump’s senior legal adviser Jenna Ellis, who recently tweeted that Joe Biden’s VP pick “sounds like” the “Simpsons” character.

“I usually don’t get into politics, but the president’s senior adviser Jenna Ellis just said Kamala Harris sounds like me,” Marge says in the clip, which you can view above. “Lisa says she doesn’t mean it as a compliment. If that’s so, as an ordinary suburban housewife, I’m starting to feel a little disrespected. I teach my children not to name-call, Jenna. I was gonna say I’m pissed off, but I’m afraid they’d bleep it.”

Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, named Harris as his running mate on Tuesday, marking the first time a Black and South Asian American woman has run on a major political party’s presidential ticket.

Also Read: Seth Meyers: Republicans Are 'Whiniest Little Babies in the World' About Kamala Harris (Video)

On Wednesday, Ellis tweeted “Kamala sounds like Marge Simpson” during Biden and Harris’ first campaign event together, a divisive comment that

Marge’s response to Ellis’ dig was posted on “The Simpsons” social channels by Fox on Friday morning, following “The Simpsons” executive producer James L. Brooks’ Thursday night tease on Twitter: “I wouldn’t be surprised if Marge Simpson shared her reaction to Jenna’s shot.”

See Ellis’ tweet below.

Kamala sounds like Marge Simpson. — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) August 12, 2020