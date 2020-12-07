Margot Robbie, LuckyChap Entertainment Sign First-Look TV Deal With Amazon

Margot Robbie has signed a first-look TV deal with Amazon Studios, the tech giant announced Monday.

Under the deal, Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara’s LuckyChap Entertainment will create TV projects that will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. LuckyChap’s vice president of television, Brett Hedblom, will also be involved in the development of the production company’s slate for Amazon.

“We are so thrilled to be partnering with Amazon Studios to bring original content to the ever-burgeoning television landscape,” Ackerley, McNamara and Robbie said in a joint statement. “Our hope with LuckyChap has always been to challenge narrative conformity whilst offering a platform to exciting and often overlooked voices. In Amazon we have a cultural partner who shares our passion for storytelling and through its global reach allows us and our collaborators to reach as many viewers as possible. This is the start of a very exciting journey for the company and one that we are incredibly proud to be taking with the wonderful Amazon team.”

“LuckyChap has produced sharply original, smart and wholly engaging content over the past several years, across an incredible range of genres, and centering multifaceted, unique female characters,” added Albert Cheng, COO and co-head of television at Amazon Studios. “We’ve very excited for the chance to work with Tom, Josey, Margot and Brett to create new series with the same kind of vision and focus for our Prime Video customers.”

LuckyChap Entertainment produced the Robbie-led “I, Tonya,” and is behind the upcoming films “Promising Young Woman” and the live-action “Barbie” movie with Mattel and Warner Bros.

On the TV side, LuckyChap is currently in production on Netflix’s “Maid” and produces Hulu’s “Dollface.”

Variety first reported the news of Robbie and LuckyChap Entertainment’s deal.