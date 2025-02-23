Maria Shriver Didn’t Notice Her Son Patrick Schwarzenegger Was Nude in Full-Frontal ‘White Lotus’ Scene

Maria Shriver is a proud mom — and a diplomatic one. In an interview with People, Shriver said she didn’t realize son Patrick Schwarzenegger had a full-frontal nude scene in the first episode of the third season of “White Lotus” until her other children told her.

“My kids were like, ‘Did you see that?’ And I was like, ‘No. What?’” Shriver explained before she added that she was only looking at her son’s face. “So that shows you — a mother’s eyes are always on the kids’ eyes.”

Schwarzenegger plays Saxon Ratliff, the oldest son of “Harry Potter” star Jason Isaacs and Parker Posey.

Shriver added that she was thrilled for her son when he got the part. “I was so happy for him because he’s worked so hard,” she told People. “He takes classes, he’s really been grinding at it for more than a decade, and he wanted to work his way up — and he’s done it his way.”

The third season of the HBO series was filmed in Thailand, a decision that will likely bring serious tourism dollars to the country. As TheWrap previously reported, each season has been a major tourism boon for their respective destinations and has simultaneously benefitted the local economy through production costs, hiring of local talent and more.

The first two seasons of the show added $12.9 million and $40 million irect spending to the local economies of Maui, Hawaii and Sicily, Italy, according to HBO.

You can read the interview with Shriver at People.