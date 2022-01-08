Marilyn Bergman Mourned by Norman Lear, Quincy Jones, Tony Bennett and More: ‘Her Music Lives On’

Hollywood is paying their respects to Marilyn Bergman, one half of the songwriting team of Bergman and her husband Alan, after the 93-year-old passed on Saturday morning.

Actors, musicians and producers posted tributes to the popular lyricist, whose decades-long career yielded Oscars, Emmys and Grammys for songs like “The Way We Were,” Windmills of Your Mind,” “Yellow Bird” and “Nice ‘n’ Easy.”

Norman Lear, whose shows “Good Times” and “Maude” featured Bergman-penned theme songs, saluted her as a singular talent.

“There was only one Marilyn Bergman. No one knew that more than her husband and partner in music, Alan,” tweeted the 99-year-old producer. “To those of us who loved the Bergman’s lyrics, Marilyn takes a bit of our hearts and souls with her today.”

Megaproducer Quincy Jones posted a photo of himself and the Bergmans, accompanied by a heartfelt series of Tweets.

“My dear, dear, beautiful Marilyn Bergman, to lose you this morning, so close to our brother Sidney, is just crushing me. You, along with your beloved Alan, were the epitome of Nadia Boulanger’s belief that ‘an artist can never be more or less than they are as a human being.'”

He continued, “The secret weapon to your songwriting…the unconditional love in your heart for your family, friends, and community… We shared so much of life together… songs, laughter, love and hugs, and every minute was pure joy.”

Tony Bennett posted a message with a link to his song “How Do You Keep The Music Alive?,” written by the Bergmans. “Marilyn and Alan Bergman with Michele [sic] Legrand wrote my favorite song, ‘How Do You Keep The Music Playing?’ We lost Marilyn today, but her music keeps playing.”

Diane Warren shared a link to Dusty Springfield’s “Windmills Of Your Mind,” the 1969 song written by the Bergmans. “Write in power forever Marolyn [sic]. Thank U for so many songs that will live forever,” she added.

Paul Reiser tweeted, “We’ve lost one of the most talented, beautiful and inspriing [sic] woman I’ve ever had the pleasure to know. Marilyn Bergman was so unique – and badass in the most glorious ways. RIP dear, dear Marilyn.”

Dana Delany recalled meeting Bergman and reflected on the couples’ loving relationship, writing, “I met Marilyn thru politics, early 90’s. Warm, gracious & fierce. But what I will always remember is how much Alan loved her. ‘What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life?’ Her music lives on.”

