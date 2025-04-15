Marjorie Taylor Greene Made at Least $50k Selling Stocks She Bought Right Before Trump’s Tariffs Pause

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia spent between $21,000 and $315,000 in stocks as President Trump announced that it was a “great time to buy” and just before he paused the wildly unpopular global tariffs.

According to required public disclosures made to the House (you can download the PDF here) Greene’s purchased stock in companies including Apple, Adobe, Amazon, Tesla and Nike on April 8 and 9.

On the morning of April 9, Trump wrote, “THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO BUY!!!”A few hours later he implemented a pause on the tariff, which led to soaring prices for media and tech stocks.

The value of one of the stocks Greene purchased, Palantir, rose 19%, while an additional investment in Micro Devices, Inc. rose 21% after the pause.

Members of Congress are required to report their stock trades within 30 days and Greene’s trades last week are among the first to be reported, according to the New York Times.

Democrats in Congress are demanding an investigation into whether Trump has been manipulating the stock market and tipping off his allies to insider trading deals. Greene, one of Trump’s most loyal followers, is the chairwoman of the DOGE subcommittee of the House Oversight Committee.

Democratic House Leader Hakeem Jeffries told MSNBC on Monday that Greene is “Exhibit A” why members of congress should be banned from trading stocks.

“So many of these people are crooks, liars and frauds. And Marjorie Taylor Greene is, of course, exhibit A. We are seeing corruption unfold before us in real time,” Jeffries said.