Marjorie Taylor Greene Claps Back at Trump for Saying She’s ‘Lost Her Way’: ‘I’m 100% America First’

Marjorie Taylor Greene was quick to clap back Monday after President Donald Trump dissed her during an Oval Office interview earlier that day.

Shortly after the president was asked about Greene’s multiple interviews criticizing the Republican party’s role in the ongoing government shutdown, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins said she got a statement from the Republican congresswoman saying she had not in fact lost her way.

“I haven’t lost my way,” she said. “I’m 100% America first and only!”

After President Trump told me in the Oval that she had "lost her way," Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene responds, telling us in a statement provided by her team: "I haven't lost my way. I'm 100% America first and only!" pic.twitter.com/FHERLLzpyQ — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 10, 2025

Greene was spurred to respond after Collins asked Trump in the Oval Office if he had thoughts on the representative’s many media appearances in recent weeks — from CNN to “The View” to “Real Time With Bill Maher” and beyond. Collins asked his thoughts about her lamenting his “non-stop foreign policy meetings” instead of domestic policy ones.

“Yeah, so I don’t know what happened to Marjorie,” Trump said. “She’s a nice woman, but I don’t know what happened. She’s lost her way, I think.”

He went on after explaining why he’s had a more global focus: “So when somebody like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who’s now catering to the other side – I don’t know what, you know, I guess she’s got some kind of an act going – but I’m surprised at her. But when somebody like Marjorie goes over and starts making statements like that, it shows she doesn’t know.”

One of Greene’s more surprising hits of the last week was on “The View.” During her interview with the ABC hosts – which remained largely civil – she told the women she “didn’t want” to fight with them.

“I didn’t want to do that today because I believe that people with powerful voices, like myself and like you, and especially women to women, we need to pave a new path,” Greene said.

She added: “This country, our beautiful country, our red, white and blue flag is just being ripped to shreds, and I think it takes women of maturity to sew it back together. And I think that happens through free speech.”

Despite these interviews, Greene still seems to have plenty of what made her popular – or infamous depending on who you ask – left to give. She applauded Trump on X Monday morning for pardoning Rudy Giuliani and others who tried to back his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss.