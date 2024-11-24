Marjorie Taylor Greene Says DOGE Will Target ‘Sanctuary Cities’ and NPR For Cuts

Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has outlined the cuts she envisions will aid Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy’s Dept. of Government Efficiency campaign (DOGE) to find ways to lower federal spending.

Greene spoke to Maria Bartiromo Sunday on the Fox News show “Sunday Morning Futures.” Greene’s subcommittee will monitor the work of DOGE under the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, headed by Rep James Comer of Kentucky, and will work alongside DOGE to find targets.

One aspect of that oversight will focus on Sanctuary Cities. The Los Angeles City Council unanimously voted last week to make L.A. a “Sanctuary City,” a status that would prohibit any city resources, including property or personnel, from being utilized for any immigration enforcement.

Greene promised city leaders in Sanctuary Cities would have to explain why they deserve federal funding.

“I’d like to talk to the governors of sanctuary states and the mayors of sanctuary cities and have them come before our committee and explain why they deserve federal dollars if they’re going to harbor illegal criminal aliens in their states and their cities,” Greene said.

Bartiromo asked about whether that meant certain cities would lose federal funding, and Greene doubled down. “If they use their police officers and resources to harbor and protect illegal criminal aliens, then absolutely.”

Nursing student Laken Riley, who was murdered while jogging on the University of Georgia campus in Athens in February, was brought up as an example of what happens when immigrants are not properly vetted. Riley’s killer was convicted last week and sentenced to life in prison.

Greene said cutting back on government spending will see programs, contracts, employees, grant programs, “you name it, that are failing the American people and not serving the American people’s interests.”

The congresswoman also backed Musk’s thoughts on defunding NPR, claiming it “spread nothing but Democrat propaganda.” The public radio broadcaster gets less than one percent of its funding from federal grants.