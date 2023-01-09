Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was temporarily locked out of her Twitter account on Monday after Dr. Dre slammed the “divisive” and “hateful” politician for her unauthorized use of one of his songs.

“I don’t license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one,” the rapper told TMZ before appealing to Twitter to take down the video. You can still watch the video on TMZ’s site.

Greene’s video, which congratulated Kevin McCarthy on finally being elected House speaker, was scored to a wordless version of Dre’s 1999 song, “Still D.R.E.” The song includes the lyrics, “and even when I was close to defeat, I rose to my feet.”

TMZ then reported that Greene had been locked out of her Twitter account, but she later tweeted the quote she gave the outlet: “While I appreciate the creative chord progression, I would never play your words of violence against women and police officers, and your glorification of the thug life and drugs.”

In her Twitter caption, she wrote “the next episode,” referring to a different classic Dr. Dre hit.

Last year, Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake was threatened with legal action by Tom Petty’s estate for her unauthorized use of “I Won’t Back Down,” after slapping Donald Trump with a “cease and desist” order for playing the song at a rally in 2020.

Also in 2020, Eddy Grant sued the Trump campaign for using his ’80s hit “Electric Avenue.”