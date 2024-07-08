Marjorie Taylor Greene got schooled online over the weekend for botching basic American history while celebrating July 4 on Friday. Incorrectly naming George Washington, Paul Revere and several other historical figures as signers of the Declaration of Independence in a since-flagged X post, the Georgia representative’s flub was quickly called out and mocked from social media users on both liberals and conservatives alike.

“This is the greatest community note of all time,” one X user wrote on Sunday after the post was officially flagged by X with a content note that read, “James Madison, Alexander Hamilton, James Monroe, Aaron Burr, Paul Revere and George Washington were not signers of the Declaration of Independence.”

“Make Stupidity Embarrassing Again,” the individual added.

Taylor Greene’s initial post, which was meant to highlight the ages of those who signed the historical document, read: “The average age of the signers of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776 was 44 years old, but more than a dozen were 35 or younger.”

The congresswoman went on to write out some of the signers, including the wrong ones, like Revere, who is best known as the American Revolution hero who informed Boston residents that the British army was on there way before the Battles of Lexington and Concord.

The average age of the signers of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776 was 44 years old, but more than a dozen were 35 or younger:



Thomas Jefferson: 33

John Hancock: 39

James Madison: 25

Alexander Hamilton: 21

James Monroe: 18

Aaron Burr: 20

Paul Revere: 41

George… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 5, 2024

“Thomas Jefferson: 33 John Hancock: 39 James Madison: 25 Alexander Hamilton: 21 James Monroe: 18 Aaron Burr: 20 Paul Revere: 41 George Washington: 44,” she carried on in her post, incorrectly citing five more names. It didn’t take long for Taylor Greene’s post to be swarmed by X users mocking her and throwing jabs over her lack American history knowledge in spite of being a prominent, self-identifying American patriot.

“It just keeps happening,” Aaron Blake, a senior political reporter at The Washington Post, wrote on Sunday. He coupled his post with screenshots of Sen. Marsha Blackburn, Rep. Dan Bishop and former Rep. Madison Cawthorne of them flubbing facts about the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence.

It just keeps happening. pic.twitter.com/ZoBmNRuqLV — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) July 8, 2024

Rep. Jack Kimble commented underneath the post, jokingly asking Taylor Greene, “How did you forget Johnny Appleseed, Paul Bunyan and Ronald Reagan?”

How did you forget Johnny Appleseed, Paul Bunyan, and Ronald Reagan? — Rep. Jack Kimble (@RepJackKimble) July 7, 2024

Since making the post, people have continued to respond to it. Conservative radio host Erick Erickson even questioned Taylor Greene’s intelligence.

“WTF. Are you stupid? This is embarrassing,” he wrote.

WTF. Are you stupid? This is embarrassing. https://t.co/bqOZmM4Tj2 — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) July 8, 2024

Take a look at all the trolling X users did of Taylor Greene’s post below.

And for those interested, the actual list of the 56 delegates who signed the Declaration of Independence is as follows: John Adams, Samuel Adams, Josiah Bartlett, Carter Braxton, Charles Carroll, Samuel Chase, Abraham Clark, George Clymer, William Ellery, William Floyd, Benjamin Franklin, Elbridge Gerry, Button Gwinnett, Lyman Hall, John Hancock, Benjamin Harrison, John Hart, Joseph Hewes, Thomas Heyward, Jr., William Hooper, Stephen Hopkins, Francis Hopkinson, Samuel Huntington, Thomas Jefferson, Richard Henry Lee, Francis, Lewis, Philip Livingston, Thomas Lynch, Jr., Thomas McKean, Arthur Middleton, Lewis Morris, Robert Morris, John Morton, Thomas Nelson, Jr., William Paca, John Penn, George Read, Caesar Rodney, George Ross, Benjamin Rush, Edward Rutledge, Roger Sherman, James Smith, Richard Stockton, Thomas Stone, George Taylor, Matthew Thornton, George Walton, William Whipple, William Williams, James Wilson, John Witherspoon, Oliver Wolcott and George Wythe.

The average age of the signers of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776 was 44 years old, but more than a dozen were 35 or younger:



Abraham Lincoln: 33

Dwight Eisenhower: 39

Mr. T: 25

Timothée Chalamet: 21

Peter Parker: 18

Brittney Spears: 20

The Count from Sesame… — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) July 8, 2024

As if anyone needs more proof that @RepMTG has the brains of an infected hemorrhoid, here ya go.



Extra credit, Marge, out of your list, which two actually signed the Declaration? pic.twitter.com/OC2XnPGSVv — Matt ‘Evidence-Based’ Jorgensen (@MattJorg4543446) July 7, 2024

I’m all for clowning on Marjorie here, as it’s duly deserved. However, I can guarantee the majority of Americans also believe these people did sign the declaration. The average historical knowledge is limited to only a few key characters. No one actually knows proper history. https://t.co/INoEGyzLRo — Aaron Pajak (@Aaron_Pajak) July 8, 2024

I'm just as qualified as Marjorie Taylor Green to do her job because I haven't got a scooby doo who signed the declaration of independence either. — muttly (@muttlysaid) July 8, 2024