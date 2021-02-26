“The View” co-host Meghan McCain had some choice words about Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene on Friday’s show, calling her “a Twitter troll come to life” in response to the way she acted after a colleague put a trans pride flag outside of her office.

“What’s so sad to see is that we’re sitting in a place where people like Marjorie Taylor Greene are just doing it for the clicks. They’re not doing it for any other reason,” McCain said. “She has no power in Congress anymore. And the only thing can really do is these sort of theatrical clips that will get her on the first hot topics of ‘The View’ Friday morning and there’s no real change made.”

Greene was unsurprisingly opposed to the House’s recent decision to pass the Equality Act, a bill that now includes LGBTQ+ individuals among people who can’t be discriminated against, calling it “disgusting” and “immoral.” Co-host Joy Behar opened the show by showing a video of Congresswoman Marie Newman, who has a trans daughter, putting a trans pride flag outside of Greene’s office — and Greene’s response to that, which was to put up a large sign opposite the flag that read “There are TWO genders: MALE & FEMALE. Trust the science!”

Behar jokingly asked Sunny Hostin if she thought Greene had a problem with the trans pride flag because the colors clashed with her Confederate flag. But Hostin took a more emotional approach to her response, choosing to talk about how demoralizing it is to see Greene acting this way, given she’s a mother herself.

“What happened to that type of empathy between mothers that we really do have?” Hostin asked. “Marjorie Taylor Greene, she knows that her colleague has a transgender child, and even if you don’t agree with whatever you don’t agree with, why would you taunt a mother? I immediately thought, ‘What a terrible terrible display for a colleague for a mother.’ … And thank god she was stripped of her educational committee assignments, because that is the kind of thing she’d be doing and politicking on in Congress. It was pretty despicable.”

Watch the clip below.