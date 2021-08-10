Marjorie Taylor Greene Suspended From Twitter For False COVID Claims

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has been suspended from Twitter for one week for violating the company’s policy against COVID-19 misinformation. Greene’s suspension comes a day after she tweeted COVID-19 vaccines were “failing,” among other claims.

“The FDA should not approve the covid vaccines,” Greene tweeted on Monday. “There are too many reports of infection & spread of #COVID19 among vaccinated people.”

She added: “These vaccines are failing & do not reduce the spread of the virus & neither do masks. Vaccine mandates & passports violate individual freedoms.”

Soon after, Twitter labeled Greene’s tweets as misinformation and kicked her off the platform for 7 days.

A company spokesperson told TheWrap Greene’s tweet “was labeled in line with our COVID-19 misleading information policy. The account will be in read-only mode for a week due to repeated violations of Twitter Rules.”

A spokesperson for Rep. Greene did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Twitter’s COVID-19 policy guide says the company will take action against “content that is demonstrably false or misleading and may lead to significant risk of harm… this includes sharing content that may mislead people about the nature of the COVID-19 virus.” You can find the company’s COVID-19 rules by clicking here.

This wasn’t the first time Twitter has restricted Rep. Greene’s account. Greene was first suspended for half a day back in January for sharing bogus election claims, and later her account was suspended “in error” in March. Greene’s account was also locked for 12 hours in July for violating the company’s COVID-19 policies.