Marjorie Taylor Greene Tells ‘The View’ It’s OK If Trump Is Mad at Her Right Now: ‘We’re All Used to’ Being Yelled at By Him | Video

Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared on “The View” on Tuesday morning and immediately made it clear that she’s fine with President Trump being mad at her for the time being.

As the Republican congresswoman took the stage, host Joy Behar pointed out that Trump and other members of the GOP have been criticizing Greene in recent weeks, specifically because she’s been criticizing her own party during the government shutdown. According to the ABC host, Greene may love Trump, but Trump may not love her right now.

"The government has failed all of us and it purely disgusts me," @RepMTG tells 'The View.' "The worst thing that I just can't get over is [Congress is] not working now and I put that criticism directly on the Speaker of the House." pic.twitter.com/kXZOwmui6H — The View (@TheView) November 4, 2025

“Well, that’s OK. I mean, Donald Trump, he usually yells at everybody. So, we’re all used to it.

Greene conceded that Trump is still her favorite president, prompting Behar to joke that her personal favorite is Truman, because she dated him (this is a regular joke Behar makes about any man who is long dead, poking fun at her age).

“I did not date Donald Trump,” Greene quickly interjected with a laugh. “But I do love him.”

Greene then pointed out that when she first ran for Congress, her campaign was built on criticizing members of both parties.

“So I have no problem pointing fingers at everyone,” she said. “And the worst thing that I just can’t get over is we’re not working right now. And I put that criticism directly on the Speaker of the House, and we should be at work.”

