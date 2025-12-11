Marjorie Taylor Greene Sets ‘The View’ Return in January

Marjorie Taylor Greene is returning to “The View” for another round.

The Republican congresswoman from Georgia will sit for a second interview on the ABC talk show Jan. 7, Executive Producer Brian Teta revealed on his “Behind the Table” podcast Wednesday.

Perhaps by little coincidence, Greene’s last day in Congress is scheduled for Jan. 5.

Representatives for ABC and “The View” did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

The reveal came midway through Teta’s sit-down with “The View” co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin while they were discussing congresswoman Jasmine Crockett’s (D-Texas) run for Senate in Texas and her upcoming return to “The View” table with Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and others.

“There’s a lot of talk about Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett running for Texas Senate. Now, there are people on our panel who are big fans of Rep. Crockett, she’s always a great guest when she’s here,” Teta began. “She’s actually booked again in January, Jan. 6 — the day before Marjorie Taylor Greene returns to ‘The View.’ We’ve got a lot.”

“Oh how messy of you. I love it,” Farah Griffin teased.

“Yeah, well, things work out the way they work out,” Teta said.

Teta and Farah Griffin did not revisit the topic of Greene’s scheduled appearance for the rest of the episode.

Greene announced Nov. 21 that she is resigning from Congress amid a very public falling out with President Donald Trump over the Epstein Files and the funding bill that shut the government down for a historic 43 days.

“I’ve always represented the common American man and woman as a member of the House of Representatives,” she said while announcing her resignation, “which is why I’ve always been despised in Washington, D.C., and never fit in.”

The divisive, former Trump ally and MAGA politician first appeared on “The View” Nov. 4 as part of a lightning-speed media tour that saw her distancing herself from the president and his spending policies. She said while on-air that she didn’t want to be combative with the hosts, who’ve often criticized her on “The View,” because “I believe that people with powerful voices, like myself and like you, and especially women to women, we need to pave a new path.”

Looks like we’ll tune in Jan. 7 to see what she has to say next.