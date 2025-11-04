Marjorie Taylor Greene Tells ‘The View’ Hosts She Didn’t Want to Fight On-Air: ‘Takes Women of Maturity’ to Fix Things

Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared on “The View” on Tuesday morning and, perhaps to the surprise of some, the whole encounter was largely civil. But, according to the congresswoman, she simply “didn’t want” to fight with the ABC hosts.

Following a comment about free speech, Greene noted that she appreciated that the conversation between her and the other five hosts had been “professional and kind,” and thinks more calm discourse needs to happen nationwide. Greene also pointed out that she was well aware of people’s expectations of her on the talk show.

“A lot of people wanted me to come on this show, and say nasty things, and all of us to fight. They wanted all of us to fight,” she said.

“Thank you for not doing that,” host Sunny Hostin interjected.

For her part, host Joy Behar joked that Greene only didn’t do that because “she’s surrounded,” and the argument would be 5 to 1. Hostin and host Alyssa Farah Griffin argued Greene could handle that, while Greene herself just laughed. But, speaking seriously, Greene said she never wanted to be combative on the show.

“No, I didn’t want to do that today because I believe that people with powerful voices, like myself and like you, and especially women to women, we need to pave a new path,” Greene said.

“This country, our beautiful country, our red, white and blue flag is just being ripped to shreds, and I think it takes women of maturity to sew it back together,” she continued. “And I think that happens through free speech.”

The sentiment echoed one she voiced recently, in which she slammed “pathetic” Republican men for what’s happening in government right now. When Behar asked if Greene wanted to name names, the congresswoman pointed to House Speaker Mike Johnson, as well as Senate leadership.