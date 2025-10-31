Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams ‘Pathetic Republican Men’ After Ted Cruz Tells People to Ignore Her

Marjorie Taylor Greene went after “pathetic Republican men” after Ted Cruz implored people to ignore her, arguing that such directives were misogynistic.

The Republican congresswoman from Georgia took to social media Friday and slammed Republicans – mainly Cruz and “paid social media influencers” – for telling people to stop listening to her. The post was responding to criticisms of Greene’s scheduled appearances on both “The View” Tuesday and “Real Time With Bill Maher” on Friday.

There are pathetic Republican men (mostly paid social media influencers) attacking me for going on Bill Maher’s show and The View.



Here is my voting card and nothing has changed about me, I’m 1,000,000% America ONLY.



Sorry I’m not sorry I don’t obey Republican men’s demands… pic.twitter.com/Y29SqL0M1b — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 31, 2025

“There are pathetic Republican men (mostly paid social media influencers) attacking me for going on Bill Maher’s show and ‘The View,’” Greene wrote. “Here is my voting card and nothing has changed about me, I’m 1,000,000% America ONLY. Sorry I’m not sorry I don’t obey Republican men’s demands that I, as a woman, don’t remain seen but not heard.”

On Wednesday, Cruz had grown irritated with Greene talking out on certain moves made by the Republicans during the ongoing government shutdown. He told Squawk Box that his advice was not to “spend much time worrying about what Marjorie is saying.”

“What I’ve found is that whenever an elected official decides that they are going to turn on Israel and hate Israel, you will very quickly see every other policy out of their mouth become very, very liberal,” he said.

Cruz added: “And so suddenly Marjorie is for massive government spending and taxes and open borders and amnesty. OK, fine. That is not where the American people are. Where the American people are is real simple. We’re on Day 29 of the stupidest shutdown.”

Greene is set to appear on the Friday episode of Bill Maher’s HBO show and on “The View” on Tuesday. The guest spot on “The View” was announced Thursday by moderator and co-host Whoopi Goldberg, which took some people by surprise after Greene had previously spoken ill of the program (and the program of her).

“I don’t know how many things we agree on, but I know the one thing she and I, and all of us at this table agree on, is this should not be affecting the American people,” Goldberg said at the time.