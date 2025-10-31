Ana Navarro Defends Marjorie Taylor Greene on ‘The View,’ Says Politician’s ‘Evolution’ Mirrors Her Own | Video

Ana Navarro defended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) upcoming visit to “The View” following Whoopi Goldberg’s Thursday announcement, saying, “I think it’s terrific.” She added that the divisive congresswoman’s “political evolution” somewhat mirrors her own.

Joining Thursday’s “Behind the Table” podcast, “The View” executive producer Brian Teta revealed that Navarro was one of the people who advocated to invite Greene on. The politician is scheduled to interview with the panel on Tuesday.

“I think it’s terrific. She’s going through some sort of evolution, right? And I think she’s going through an aha moment, which frankly, I went through,” Navarro said, explaining that while she used to be a “staunch” and “loyal” Republican, President Donald Trump’s nomination in 2016 was an “aha moment.”

“The things that Donald Trump said and did was just so unacceptable to me that it was a line in the sand, I cannot support this man,” Navarro said. “And she supports Trump. She’s one of the most popular figures in MAGA. I think she still supports him, has been very close to him, shows up at Mar-a-Lago all the time, was on the road with Matt Gaetz all of election year doing events on behalf and in support of Donald Trump. But I think this healthcare issue is a line in the sand for her.”

The co-host added that stepping away from the Republican Party in 2016 was when she found her voice, and shared she hopes Greene’s “aha moment” means she’s found hers, too.

“I hope the same is happening to her, and that it grows, right? That this is not just a one-off, but that it grows and she becomes a voice of reason, an independent voice standing up for the American people who elected her, the constituents of her district, not just toeing a party line,” Navarro said. “I think we should applaud and speak to Marjorie Taylor Greene, converse with her, see how she came to this. Because it’s not easy.”

Watch Navarro’s full “Behind the Table” podcast appearance below:

On Thursday’s “The View” moderator and co-host Goldberg announced that Greene will be joining the panel on Tuesday.

“People in Washington are starting to say ‘my constituents.’ You know, they’re starting to remember why they’re there. Because you don’t get there without people putting you there,” Goldberg said. Of Greene’s interview, she said, “I don’t know how many things we agree on, but I know the one thing she and I, and all of us at this table agree on, is this should not be affecting the American people.”

Greene has vocally stood against the ongoing government shutdown on the grounds that the at-risk healthcare would negatively impact her constituents, a rare instance where the congresswoman has publicly dissented Trump.

“Let’s take off our Democrat jerseys, let’s take off our Republican jerseys, and we should do something responsible for the American people and fix this,” she said earlier this month. As such, Greene has been a talking point on “The View” during its “Hot Topics” segment over the last few weeks, with all the hosts expressing shock that they’re finding themselves in agreement with her.

“It’s a dark day when Marjorie Taylor Greene is the voice of reason, but you know what they say about a blind squirrel,” Alyssa Farah Griffin joked on Oct. 9. “A blind squirrel finds a nut every now and then.”

Greene has not yet made a public statement about her scheduled appearance on “The View.”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.