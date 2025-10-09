‘The View’ Hosts Stunned Marjorie Taylor Greene Is the ‘Voice of Reason’ on Shutdown: ‘You Know What They Say About a Blind Squirrel’

Though President Trump and other Republicans continue to blame Democrats for the latest government shutdown under a Trump administration, Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is calling for bipartisanship. And it stunned the hosts of “The View” on Thursday.

To kick off the day’s Hot Topics, the ABC hosts once again discussed the impacts of the shutdown, and played several clips of politicians disagreeing on who to blame. But the final clip was of Greene, who said “Let’s take off our Democrat jerseys, let’s take off our Republican jerseys, and we should do something responsible for the American people and fix this.”

“That was Marjorie Taylor Greene!” Whoopi exclaimed in shock. “And she seems to be the only one responding to her constituents, because her constituents are saying ‘Excuse me, we are being affected by what’s happening here.’”

“She is the voice of reason here, what the hell is going on?” she added.

Host Joy Behar then pointed out that this particular issue is more personal for Greene, who has publicly said that her kids’ insurance premiums are set to go up due to Republican cuts. Even so, Behar was pleased to have some Republican support.

“You know what? I’ll take it. I feel like I want to have laser treatments with her together, now,” she joked. “That’s how close I feel to Marjorie right now.”

For her part, Alyssa Farah Griffin agreed with Greene, but also pointed out that Greene’s take shouldn’t really be a radical one.

“It’s a dark day when Marjorie Taylor Greene is the voice of reason, but you know what they say about a blind squirrel,” Farah Griffin joked.

Whoopi was unfamiliar with the idiom though, so Farah Griffin clarified: “A blind squirrel finds a nut every now and then.”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.