‘The View’ Sets Marjorie Taylor Greene as Guest After Co-Hosts Call for More Republicans on the Show

“The View” is getting a visit from Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene next week.

Moderator Whoopi Goldberg revealed the news on Thursday morning, as the ABC hosts discussed the ongoing government shutdown, and how some Republicans are responding.

“People in Washington are starting to say ‘my constituents.’ You know, they’re starting to remember why they’re there,” Whoopi praised. “Because you don’t get there without people putting you there.”

The moderator noted that Greene has been saying that a lot lately, before revealing her upcoming appearance.

“I’m happy to say that she’s gonna be here on Tuesday,” Whoopi said.

TUESDAY: Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene joins 'The View' co-hosts live next week at the Hot Topics table. pic.twitter.com/KLsJIxWHsZ — The View (@TheView) October 30, 2025

“I don’t know how many things we agree on, but I know the one thing she and I, and all of us at this table agree on, is this should not be affecting the American people,” she added.

Greene’s appearance comes just a few weeks after the hosts of “The View” admitted that they want more Republicans to come on the show, but often have their invites ignored or turned down.

On October 14, actress Cheryl Hines appeared as the episode’s guest, and her interview time was largely dominated by questions about her husband, HHS Secretary RFK Jr. Though Whoopi and Joy both noted that “this isn’t your fight,” they also pointed out that Kennedy himself wouldn’t come on the show.

“They’re scared of us. It’s like Marjorie Taylor Greene says, that she finds the Republican men afraid of powerful women,” Behar said at the time. “Well, that may be true of all political persuasions. But if they would come on the show, they can explain to us what they’re trying to do to this country.”

