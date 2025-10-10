Jimmy Kimmel Baffled by Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Call Out of GOP Leaders: ‘She’s Supposed to be the Crazy One’ | Video

Jimmy Kimmel was in a state of disbelief when he found himself agreeing with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene after she criticized Republicans for refusing to swear in a newly-elected Democrat.

The late night host highlighted the conservative congresswoman’s call out of GOP leaders during his opening monologue for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Thursday night.

In the news segment shared on the show, Greene blasted her Republican peers for not swearing in Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva, who will likely be the deciding vote in the discharge petition — an effort to release the case files related to Jeffrey Epstein. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson previously said Grijalva would be sworn in once the House is back in regular session.

Greene made it clear she didn’t agree with this decision during an appearance on CNN Thursday, where she said: “Why drag this out? That is going to have 218 signatures. And so, I say, go ahead and do it and get it over with.”

Kimmel took a moment to let his audience give Greene a round of applause before adding, “I don’t know what’s going on. I don’t know if she had a near-death experience or maybe a medicine ball fell off a shelf at the gym and hit her on the head.”

Kimmel let more of Greene’s interview play, where she also noted that “prices have not come down” and “people’s wages have not gone up,” a sentiment often lambasted by the left.

“That’s Marjorie Taylor Greene! Keep that up and you’ll be dancing with Bad Bunny at the halftime show,” Kimmel chimed in. “Do you think the other Republicans understand how bad she’s making them look? She’s supposed to be the crazy one in the group.”

