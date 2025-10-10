‘The Daily Show’ Questions Trump’s Self-Proclaimed ‘President of Peace’ Title After Gaza Ceasefire Deal: ‘This Is Astonishing’ | Video

“The Daily Show” gave “props” to President Donald Trump for his role in the Gaza ceasefire deal, but questioned whether the latter could really call himself the “president of peace.”

Host Josh Johnson kicked off Thursday’s episode by addressing the big news from Wednesday, when Trump announced that Israel and Hamas had agreed to a deal, which would see a ceasefire in the region and hostages released.

“That’s right, a peace deal has been reached between Israel and Hamas and it’s based on the framework Donald Trump proposed, which means another thing you almost never hear — and I can’t believe I’m saying this — I gotta give Donald Trump some props here,” Johnson noted. “It doesn’t happen a lot. In fact, I can only think of this, the COVID vaccine and ‘Home Alone 2.’”

Johnson continued: “Don’t get me wrong, this is astonishing. Because if this peace holds, it means the guy who couldn’t stop a fight between Gary Busey and Meat Loaf [on the “Celebrity Apprentice”] brokered peace in the Middle East.”

Though, Johnson wasn’t entirely ready to give Trump his flowers over the political move, noting the president also “did a big portion of the war.”

“It’s like how white people did slavery in America,” he went on. “They also ended slavery in America. … Either way, this is a reason to celebrate. And look, if this deal holds, maybe we should give Trump the Noble Peace Prize? Or, and you won’t like this either, we let him burn the Epstein files. He only gets one — but he gets to pick.”

Yet, as Johnson highlighted later on in the monologue, Trump’s work in the Middle East didn’t negate his actions at home — including his decision to authorize the national guard being sent to U.S. cities like Chicago and Portland.

The comedian added, “This feels like he made peace abroad just so he could bring everybody back to whoop a– here.”

Trump has made it no secret that he would like to be granted the Noble Peace Prize, which will be announced on Friday. During an appearance on “Hannity,” Trump notably called the recent ceasefire agreement proof of “peace in the Middle East.” The term “President of Peace” soon trended on X — a phrase Trump has called himself in the past.

“The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.