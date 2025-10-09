Donald Trump Says Hostages Will Likely Be Released on Monday After Gaza Ceasefire Deal: ‘So Much Is Happening’ | Video

Donald Trump issued a major update regarding the recent Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal, which he first announced on Truth Social Wednesday.

The president appeared on Fox News’ “Hannity” via a phone call mere hours after confirming that Israel and Hamas had struck a peace agreement in their years-long conflict.

Per Trump, the release of the hostages could happen as early as Monday, noting that “so much is happening” behind the scenes “to get the hostages freed.”

He added, “And we think they’ll all be coming back on Monday, and that’ll include the bodies of the dead.”

Though, as the president explained on “Hannity,” the remains of some deceased hostages may be tricky to return. “Terrible situation there. They are deep in the earth,” Trump also said. “And they’re being gotten. A lot of things are happening right now.”

As for other details in the ceasefire agreement, which were not initially shared in Trump’s social media announcement, the president noted there are plans to reconstruct the Gaza strip after the violence.

“Gaza we believe is going to be a much safer place and is gonna be a place that reconstructs,” Trump added. “And other countries in the area will help it reconstruct, because they have tremendous amounts of wealth and they want to see that happen. We’ll be involved in helping them make it successful and helping it stay peaceful — but I think it’s going to be peaceful.”

Trump noted on more than one occasion that he felt this agreement was the first step in achieving peace in all of the Middle East, seemingly leaning into the previously self-given “President of Peace” title — which also trended on social media after the ceasefire announcement.

“The whole world came together, to be honest. So many countries that you wouldn’t have even thought of … the world has come together around this deal,” he said. “This is more than Gaza. This is peace in the Middle East. That’s an incredible thing.”

Trump has made it no secret that he’d like to receive the Nobel Peace Prize, which will be announced on Friday.

Watch Trump’s full “Hannity” appearance above.