Marjorie Taylor Greene said President Donald Trump showed absolutely no care or concern when she texted him about a wave of threats from MAGA supporters, which she said were sparked by his labeling her “traitor” after she spoke out against him.

“He was extremely, I won’t repeat what he said, but it was extremely unkind. No sympathy, no care,” Greene told CNN on Tuesday during an appearance on “The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer.” “I literally was shocked — shocked that he was so unkind and accusatory.”

Ever since Greene’s estrangement from MAGA, Trump has continuously targeted Greene, particularly via social media, with his most recent comment about the congresswoman deeming her a “low IQ traitor.”

His words, Greene said, charged up a slew of MAGA-led threats against her and her family.

“We had a pipe bomb threat on my home, a pipe bomb threat on my family construction company and staff,” Green explained. “And had multiple pizza doxxings, but the serious one was the direct death threats on my son, and I think that goes beyond anyone’s argument or disagreements or politics. All of our children and our families’ safety should matter to anyone, no matter if they’re mad at us or disagree with us. I think that should be something we respect.”

Greene said that Trump’s White House staff completely ignored her when she sent over examples of the threats.

“I sent those same death threats to his Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and his Deputy Chief of Staff James Blair; they didn’t even reply to me,” Greene shared. “I would’ve expected at least Susie Wiles, who’s a woman, a mother, a grandmother, I would have expected her to have said, ‘This is unacceptable, we’ll send it to Kash Patel,’ something of that nature. ‘We’ll make sure you’re family’s safe.’ I would’ve expected those responses.”

The only people from Trump’s camp who gave her any type of response, she explained, was Vice President JD Vance and FBI Director Kash Patel.

“JD Vance I give a lot of credit to. He was very kind and caring about that and I did send to Kash Patel and he said, ‘On it.’”

