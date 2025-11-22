President Donald Trump and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene exchanged more jabs on Saturday following the congresswoman’s resignation announcement.

“Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown, because of PLUMMETING Poll Numbers, and not wanting to face a Primary Challenger with a strong Trump Endorsement (where she would have no chance of winning!), has decided to call it ‘quits,’” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post early Saturday morning.

He carried on by claiming that Greene’s supposed alliance with the “WORST Republican Congressman” Tom Massie worked against her. He added that he’s rejected a series of calls from Greene.

“For some reason, primarily that I refused to return her never ending barrage of phone calls, Marjorie went BAD,” Trump wrote. “Nevertheless, I will always appreciate Marjorie, and thank her for her service to our Country! President DJT”

While Greene didn’t directly call out Trump by name, she took to her X page hours later to say that it’s up to Americans to “save this country,” as there are “no leaders” who will.

“I believe in the American people. You are stronger and more resilient than you know,” Greene said. “There are no leaders that will save this country, but YOU, the American people can. If we all stitch our torn and tattered beautiful star spangled banner back together, we can do anything.”

I believe in the American people. You are stronger and more resilient than you know.



There are no leaders that will save this country, but YOU, the American people can.



If we all stitch our torn and tattered beautiful star spangled banner back together, we can do anything. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 22, 2025

The two’s sparring match has gone on for the past couple of weeks, mainly after Trump got triggered by Greene’s push to have the Jeffrey Epstein files released and continuously condemned Republican leadership amid the government shutdown. Trump then made claims that the congresswoman turned her back on her party.

On Friday, Greene shared her plans to resign from Congress in January, noting she came to the decision after her fallout with President Trump.

“We should be able to vote our conscience and represent our district’s interest because our job is literally, ‘Representative,’” Greene stated in an X video post, adding that “loyalty should be a two way street.” “America First should mean America First and only Americans First, with no other foreign country ever being attached to America First in our halls of government.”

In response, Trump said her resignation was “great news for the country” during a Friday interview with ABC News’ Senior Political Correspondent Rachel Scott.

“It doesn’t matter, you know, but I think it’s great,” Trump said. “I think she should be happy.”

Additionally, Trump told NBC News in a phone call interview that he’d like to see her return to politics at some point.

“It’s not going to be easy for her [to make a comeback in politics],” he told the news organization on Saturday. “I’d love to see that … She’s got to take a little rest.”