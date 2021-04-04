Twitter says that the site’s algorithm suspended the account of Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene “in error” on Sunday, which the Congresswoman believes was over a tweet wishing her followers a happy Easter.

“We use a combination of technology and human review to enforce the Twitter Rules across the service. In this case, our automated systems took enforcement action on the account referenced in error. This action has been reversed, and access to the account has been reinstated,” a Twitter spokesperson told Mediate. A rep for Twitter did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

The account was suspended for about 12 hours before Twitter reinstated access. On alternative social media site Gab, Greene railed against Twitter for the error, suggesting that she was suspended for her various right-wing stances, including anti-abortion and opposition to mandating COVID-19 vaccine passports.

“After tweeting, ‘He is risen! Happy Easter!’ I was suspended this morning for 12 hours!” Greene wrote on Gab. “Was it my Christian faith? […] My willingness to Fire Fauci? Message to Big Tech: I’LL NEVER STOP!!!”

This is the second time in less than a month that Greene has been mistakenly suspended, with Twitter releasing the same statement it did on Sunday after reversing the suspension on March 19. Greene did receive a legitimate suspension in January for spreading misinformation about elections.

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s open support of conspiracy theories such as QAnon, and likes of social media comments encouraging violence against Democrats, has led some in the House of Representatives to push for her expulsion from Congress. In February, she was stripped of her committee assignments in a House floor vote and in March, California Democrat Jimmy Gomez introduced a resolution to remove her from office.