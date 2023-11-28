Mark Cuban plans to leave “Shark Tank” after more than a decade on the ABC pitch show. The owner of the Dallas Mavericks said “it’s time” on a recent episode of Showtime’s “All the Smoke” basketball podcast.

Cuban told Forbes on Monday that he’s “still got a whole new season to shoot” of the show where inventors pitch new products to investors, so this departure wouldn’t be until Season 16 ends in 2025.

Reps for ABC did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Season 15 of “Shark Tank” premiered on Sept. 29. The current lineup of “sharks” are Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner and Robert Herjavec.

In the ’90s, Cuban cofounded the first commercial streaming company, Audionet. Later redubbed Broadcast.com, it sold to Yahoo in 1999 for or $5.7 billion.

In 2001, Cuban founded AXS TV and sister network HDNet Movies, which he sold in 2018. He also co-owns the Landmark Theater chain, Magnolia Pictures, Magnolia Home Video and 2929 Productions with partner Todd Wagner.

As an executor producer for 2929 and HDNet Films, Cuban has been

nominated for seven Academy Awards. His nods came for the documentary “Enron,” “The Smartest Guys In the Room” and the George Clooney-directed drama “Good Night and Good Luck.”

He’s also the author of “How to Win at the Sport of Business.”