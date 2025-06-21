Mark Cuban Says He Turned Down Kamala Harris’ Offer to Be Considered for VP: ‘I’m Not Very Good as a No. 2’ | Video

Mark Cuban says he turned down an offer to be a candidate for Kamala Harris’ vice president, telling The Bulwark podcast that he didn’t even consider it because his personality isn’t right for the second-fiddle job.

The tech billionaire and “Shark Tank” host’s revelation during an appearance on Tim Miller’s podcast caught the attention of Fox News, where the hosts of “Fox & Friends Weekend” bandied about the idea of the Dallas Mavericks minority owner-as-veep.

“My response was I’m not very good as a number two person,” Cuban said on the clip they played from Tim Miller’s show. “It’s the last thing we need is me telling Kamala, ‘No, that’s a dumb idea.’ I’m not real good at shaking hands. My personality was different than times and backgrounds, and I think I’ve cut through the [bleep] more directly and impact on hearing — not a politician. So [I] would have been different but would have been awful … she would have fired me.”

Fox News guest contributor Kaylee McGhee White responded by saying Harris may have dodged a bullet – even if Cuban was only asked to go through the vetting process (and was not necessarily the top choice).

“The fact there’s an option worse than Tim Walz is really astounding, and I consider Mark Cuban to be far worse,” she said. “It’s interesting he says the reason not going through the vetting process is he didn’t want to be Kamala Harris’ No. 2. That suggests one of two things: Either Mark Cuban has political aspirations for the future, which are unfortunate consequences of Trump’s race, convinced every mid-celebrity they can be high up in the politics.”

She also considered that Cuban saw the Harris campaign as “a sinking ship.”

McGhee White added that Democrats are still looking for a scapegoat for Harris’ defeat, but disagreed with the notion that they have no leaders.

