Mark Dodson, who voiced several of the Mogwai in “Gremlins” and Salacious Crumb in “Return of the Jedi,” has died from a heart attack. He was 64.

Dodson’s death was shared with TMZ by his daughter Ciara, who told the outlet he suffered a massive heart attack in his hotel room in Evansville, Indiana. Dodson was in town to attend HorrorCon.

Dodson got his start as a voice actor in 1983 when he joined the cast of Star Wars film “Return of the Jedi” as the voice of Jabba the Hutt’s court jester, Salacious Crumb. He took on the role of voicing the Mogwais in “Gremlins” the following year.

Dodson’s personal appearance agency, Stellar Appearances, for personal appearances, also shared the news in a Facebook post.

“Mark’s career spanned more than four decades as a radio man, voice actor, producer and fan favorite of convention attendees across the world,” the post reads. “Mark was best known for being the voice of some of movies’ most iconic characters in some of Hollywood’s most popular movies.”

The post continued, “Mark was a loved member of the Star Wars universe, getting his start in 1983 in Return of the Jedi, and joined the Horror community when he was the voice of many Gremlins in Gremlins 1984.”

“Mark worked on dozens of movies, video games, commercials and advertisements adding his unique voice and sound to each character and script he touched.”

“Mark truly loved his fans and enjoyed meeting them at conventions around the world. Mark was honored to be inducted into dozens of the local chapters of the Star Wars 501st Legions over the past several decades. Mark leaves behind a wonderful family, close friends, and adoring fans around the world.”

“The family asks for privacy during this difficult time,” the post concluded.

Dodson’s credits also include voicing several zombies in “Day of the Dead” (1985) as well as a cameo as Niima Scavenger in “Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens” (2015). He also had voice parts in several video games, including “Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga” and “Ghostrunner.”

Dodson is survived by his daughter, Ciara, and his grandchildren.