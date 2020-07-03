Mark Duplass Credits Female Leadership for Success of ‘The Morning Show’ | Podcast

Given the subject matter at the heart of “The Morning Show,” it makes sense that the creative voices behind the series would be female — something Mark Duplass says made all the difference.

“There’s a very strong sense of leadership and the female perspective on this show,” Duplass said on this week’s episode of “TheWrap-Up,” presented by Apple TV+. “And it felt like a concerted effort to lead this thing correctly, that this was a show that was about, in many ways, white men who did not lead correctly.”

And that leadership, Duplass said, started at the top but included series stars/producers, Reese Witherspoon and Jen Aniston. He explained, “Reese and Jen will make no secret about the fact that, in the past, they have grown up in an industry where the leadership also looked like that. And they’re the bosses now and they’re handling it really, really well. So you’ve got Reese, Jen, you’ve got Mimi Leder, who is our producing director and executive producer, and Kerry Ehrin, our showrunner, who are really other beating hearts of the show on a day-to-day basis.”

Duplass continued, “I can’t say enough (about) what amazing bosses they all were. And you just feel … Mimi is one of the first pioneer female episodic TV directors and the s— she put up with on the way up. And Kerry working her way up writers’ rooms to finally one day lead. And Reese and Jen being actors who didn’t have a voice to finally running production companies … It’s like a thing to behold. It’s pretty great.”

