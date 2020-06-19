Mark Hamill Had a Cameo in ‘The Mandalorian’ That Nobody Knew About

Mark Hamill had a secret role in “The Mandalorian,” that nobody knew about until Friday.

On the final episode of the behind-the-scenes docuseries “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian,” it was revealed that Hamill lent his voice to a character in the Disney+ series. And who he voiced is an Easter Egg hunter’s dream: The droid EV-9D9.

Disney+ last aired a new episode of “The Mandalorian” in December.

Don’t know who that is? “Star Wars” die-hards will tell you EV-9D9 is the same droid in “Return of the Jedi” that was responsible for registering new droid acquisitions in Jabba the Hutt’s palace. Even more, the episode in which he turns up — the fifth of the season — takes place on Tatooine, which just so happens to be Luke Skywalker’s home planet.

It’s not the first time Hamill, an accomplished voice actor, has played someone other than his famous Jedi Knight in the galaxy far, far away. He’s voiced alien creatures in both “The Last Jedi” and “The Rise of Skywalker,” as well as the Sith Lord Darth Bane in the TV series “The Clone Wars.”

Hamill, of course, is also well known for lending his voice to The Joker in “Batman: The Animated Series.”