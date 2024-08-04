Mark Kelly Appears to Exit Race for Kamala Harris’ VP, Then Deletes Tweet: ‘My Mission Is Serving Arizonans’

In a quick turnaround on Sunday, Sen. Mark Kelly posted a message on X that was widely interpreted as the Arizona senator exiting the race to become Kamala Harris’ vice presidential pick — but he then deleted the post shortly afterward.

Posting on his personal account rather than his official Senate account, Kelly had written, “My background is a bit different than most politicians. I spent my life serving in the Navy and at NASA, where the mission always comes first. Now, my mission is serving Arizonans.”

Sen. Mark Kelly has deleted this tweet in which he said his mission now is “serving Arizonans.”



The statement seemed to imply he’s not Harris’ VP pick. Kelly was among the VP finalists who was set to meet with Harris in Washington today as she nears her decision. pic.twitter.com/wujU5Eds4O — Joey Garrison (@joeygarrison) August 4, 2024

While not explicit, the emphasis on serving the people of Arizona seemed to indicate to many that he intended to serve out his term and would not be joining the Harris ticket as she seeks the presidency and replaces President Joe Biden as the Democratic candidate.

However, the tweet he subsequently shared seemed to leave things more open for those looking to read between the lines. Kelly wrote, “Whether it was from my time in the Navy and at NASA, serving in the United States Senate, or visiting our troops overseas: I’ve learned that when your country asks you to serve, you always answer the call.”

Whether it was from my time in the Navy and at NASA, serving in the United States Senate, or visiting our troops overseas: I've learned that when your country asks you to serve, you always answer the call. pic.twitter.com/pugQf8zCV5 — Captain Mark Kelly (@CaptMarkKelly) August 4, 2024

Kelly’s impressive resume has led to many supporting him as a potential candidate given his background as an elected representative from a swing state, serving as an astronaut and in the Navy, as well as being the husband of former representative Gabby Giffords. Giffords rose to national attention when she was shot in the face and ultimately resigned due to a severe brain injury, but has gone on to become an advocate for gun control alongside her husband.

Harris is set to hold a rally with her vice presidential pick on Tuesday and reportedly reviewed vetting presentations about the candidates on Saturday. She is also reported to have been conducting interviews with potential VPs on Sunday.

There had been concern within the Democratic Party about Kelly leaving the Senate, as it could have put his Senate seat at risk in the swing state. If Kelly were to leave to become vice president, while the Democratic governor could appoint a temporary replacement, the seat would go up in a special election in 2026. If Kelly were to remain in office, his next election isn’t until 2028.

Others seen as frontrunners for the pick include Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.