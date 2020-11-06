In what feels like a metaphor for the 2020 election, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows tested positive for coronavirus and reports suggest he has been trying to conceal this knowledge from the public for at least two days.

And social media had a field day with the news.

“Oh good! It sounds like there’s a scene at the end of the movie after the credits,” comedian Mike Drucker joked.

“And he said we’d forget about coronavirus after the election,” New York Times opinion columnist Farhad Manjoo joked, referring to a frequent statement from Trump and his associates that implies Democrats are only pretending to care about the disease.

Bloomberg, which broke the story, said it isn’t clear when Meadows tested positive, only that he informed people who work closely with him shortly after election night; the New York Times said Meadows tested positive on Wednesday. According to Bloomberg, at least four other White House employees have also tested positive in recent days.

Of course, Meadows has been one of the most aggressive defenders of Donald Trump’s failed response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has already killed more than 230,000 Americans. For instance, he was recently criticized for telling CNN that “we’re not going to control the pandemic.” And in early October he abruptly ended an interview and stormed off after reporters asked him to put a mask on while speaking to them.

So it won’t shock any of you reading this to discover that on social media, a lot of people made a lot of jokes at Meadows’ expense.

And more than one user joked that Meadows is just trying to get out of telling Trump that he was defeated for reelection by Joe Biden. (A thing very likely to be declared officially this weekend.)

How it started how it ended I’m too tired to even do the meme. https://t.co/hts9uW06MK — Sabrina Siddiqui (@SabrinaSiddiqui) November 7, 2020

he's probably faking it to get out of telling trump he lost the election https://t.co/WakPhQtE29 — yoyoha (@yoyoha) November 7, 2020

The same dude who walked off angrily and refused to address reporters when they asked him to wear a mask as he spoke to them. https://t.co/VyemZpBTy3 — Chris Herring (@Herring_NBA) November 7, 2020

Oh good! It sounds like there’s a scene at the end of the movie after the credits https://t.co/pFdkmXtljK — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) November 7, 2020

and he said we’d forget about coronavirus after the election https://t.co/wbKKg2dKL3 — Farhad Manjoo (@fmanjoo) November 7, 2020

I almost admire the @GOP’s commitment to the concept of herd immunity by repeatedly exposing their inner circle to deadly pandemic germs in a wildly audacious manner https://t.co/xHjTDZdSYG — Stella Gibson (@VulcanSigh) November 7, 2020

Biden Administration: Getting coronavirus briefings. Trump Administration: Getting coronavirus. https://t.co/IElAAs4Dic — Dan Fagin (@danfagin) November 7, 2020

I miss the innocent days of last month when coronavirus in the white house was shocking. https://t.co/7jqT39lL28 — Margo Jones (@3DTruth) November 7, 2020

Guess he wasn’t lying when he said, “We are not going to control the pandemic.” Huh https://t.co/8vzRQdLnnp — Jaynie's Got a Bun (@FreeGirlNowNYC) November 7, 2020

His advisors will do anything to get out of telling Trump he lost. https://t.co/AmzlZDnaBq — tina pittaway (@tinapittaway) November 7, 2020

The season finale to 2020 is gonna be wiiild https://t.co/nhjUwezXAa — RAM (@ramdj916) November 7, 2020

But a few people also noted that Meadows is one of the more than 128,000 people diagnosed with the virus on Friday, a new record for the United States and the third day in a row in which a record number of infections have occurred.