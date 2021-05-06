Mark Millar is developing a new spy series for Netflix, his first in the genre since his celebrated “Kingsman” series. Additionally, Millar announced that Netflix is putting “The Magic Order” back in active development.

“We’re hard at work on a six-episode live-action spy series right now, my first since ‘Kingsman,’ but a very different kind of property,” Millar said in a blog post shared by Netflix on Thursday. “The writer is someone I’ve been a massive fan of for two decades, and he was the only person I approached. This has the potential to be one of the biggest franchises I’ve ever created.”

“The Magic Order” was created by Millar in house at Netflix, marking his first property since his Millarworld company was acquired by the streaming giant in 2017. It was later turned into a comic book, written by Millar and illustrated by legendary Marvel artist Olivier Coipel, based on designs created by the team at Netflix.

Netflix put a live-action series in development in early 2019 with James Wan on board to executive produce, but the project was scrapped last year because of the pandemic. “Some time away has given us a chance to come back with a completely fresh look at the material, and we should be getting into our new writers’ room very shortly,” Millar said Thursday.

Here is the logline for “The Magic Order” from Netflix: Five families of magicians sworn to protect our world must battle an enemy who’s picking them off one by one. By day they live among us as our neighbors, friends and co-workers, but by night they are the sorcerers, magicians and wizards that protect us from the forces of darkness — unless the darkness gets them first.

Millar’s first series for Netflix, “Jupiter’s Legacy,” debuts on Friday. Anime series “Super Crooks” will be the next project under Millarworld and will debut later this year. It will have a first look at the Annecy Festival in June.