Mark Snow, ‘The X-Files,’ ‘Ghost Whisperer’ Composer, Dies at 78

Mark Snow, a long-working composer for TV shows like “The X-Files” and “Blue Bloods,” died in his Connecticut home at the age of 78.

Snow turned the main theme for “The X-Files” into a chart hit and one of the most recognizable television themes of all time. He also scored the David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson series for 200 episodes. Other major shows Snow scored included “Ghost Whisperer,” “Blue Bloods,” six seasons of “Smallville,” “Hart to Hart,” and “TJ Hooker.”

The veteran composer wrangled up 15 Emmy nominations throughout his career. Six of those were for his work on “The X-Files” and another two were for “Ghost Whisperer.” A handful of TV movies and mini-series like “Helter Skelter,” “An American Story,” “Something About Amelia” and “Children of the Dust” also earned him nods.

“24” composer Sean Callery paid tribute to Snow, writing in a Facebook post, “…one of the most wonderful and talented people I’ve ever known, has passed away. 33 years ago he began mentoring me as an artist. Who knew that I was also at the beginning of a deep friendship that would only grow and evolve over 3 decades along with our graying hair and tighter deadlines. His humor, his spirit, his talent – good God his immense talent – the world has lost a genuine and beautiful soul. Whenever I was working on a theme I would send it to him for feedback – and he would diagnose it instantly— with a knowing swipe of his hand indicating that I discard all the superfluous drivel I was putting out there —because he knew how to get to the heart and truth of things. That wisdom continues to inform me both inside and outside the music studio. I am so grateful to him for his sage counsel and his laugh-out-loud biting wit. My career got started by an act of generosity on his part 33 years ago – period, full stop. I love you my friend. There will never ever be another like you. I send love to Glynnis and all his children and grandchildren during this time.”

He also earned the ASCAP Golden Note Award in 2005 and a Career Achievement Award in 2014.

Snow was born Martin Fulterman on Aug. 26, 1946, in Brooklyn, New York. He attended New York’s High School of Music and Art before moving on to the Juilliard School of Music where he studied from 1964 to 1968. It was there he roomed with other future famous composer Michael Kamen – who went on to score films like “Die Hard” and “Lethal Weapon.”

The composer’s big break came on ABC’s “The Rookies” which he parlayed into work on other shows like “Starsky and Hutch” and “Gemini Man” before his first big break on “Hart to Hart.” Once Snow started working with “The X-Files” creator Chris Carter he was tapped to work on his other series and spin-offs including “The Lone Gunmen” and “Millenium.”

Snow did not stick strictly to TV scores. His film work includes work on both “X-Files” films, Marvel’s “The New Mutants,” “Ernest Saves Christmas,” and “Crazy in Alabama.”

Snow is survived by his wife Glynnis, along with three daughters and grandchildren.

THR first reported the news.