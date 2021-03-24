WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 29: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law on Online Platforms and Market Power in the Rayburn House office Building, July 29, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mandel Ngan-Pool/Getty Images)

Mark Zuckerberg Calls on Congress to Require Tech Firms to Weed Out ‘Unlawful’ Content

by | March 24, 2021 @ 8:02 AM

Facebook’s CEO will ask Congress to change Section 230, the 25-year-old law giving Big Tech legal protection from lawsuits

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will call on Congress to make changes to the 25-year-old law that protects tech companies from being held liable for what its users post, according to a preview of his remarks for Thursday’s congressional hearing on misinformation.

Zuckerberg, according to written testimony posted on Wednesday, one day before he’s set to testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee, called on Congress to require law tech companies to have systems in place to spot and remove “unlawful content.

Sean Burch

Sean Burch

Tech reporter • sean.burch@thewrap.com • @seanb44 

