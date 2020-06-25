HBO Max has signed an overall deal with Marlon Wayans that will see the comedian and actor star in a semi-autobiographical comedy, “Book of Marlon.”

Additionally, Wayans will produce an hour-long stand-up special and host a “multi-act” special. HBO Max will also have a first look deal at his scripted and unscripted projects.

“Marlon is a ‘triple threat’ with an impressive resume that speaks to his acting talent and comedy prowess” said Suzanna Makkos, executive vice president of original comedy and animation for HBO Max. “We are thrilled to have his unique voice and comedic vision join our growing family of creators.”

“Book of Marlon” is co-created with Wayan’s longtime producing partner Rick Alvarez. It stars Wayans as a fictionalized version of himself as he attempts to reconcile being a good person and father with…being Marlon.

“I’m excited to be in business with HBO Max. Rick and I have had a lot of success in the streaming space and are excited to work with a company that is equally excited to work with us” said Wayans. “We look forward to helping both brands grow rapidly and internationally. HBO Max is a great place to continue our mission of putting smiles on people’s faces.”

Wayans and Ugly Baby are repped by 3 Arts, WME and Lawrence Kopeikin and Kevin Yorn of Morris Yorn.