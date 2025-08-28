Marlyne Barrett Exits ‘Chicago Med’ Ahead of Season 11

“Chicago Med” is losing one of its original cast members ahead of Season 11.

TheWrap has learned that Marlyne Barrett will not return to the “One Chicago” series when Season 11 picks back up. Barrett played Maggie Lockwood – a charge nurse on staff at Gaffney Medical – since the series premiered back in 2015. She is stepping away from the show for undisclosed personal reasons.

Back in 2022, Barrett announced that she had been diagnosed with uterine and ovarian cancer. After 30 rounds of chemotherapy and a number of procedures, she told People before the premiere of “Chicago Med” Season 10 that she was in complete remission.

“I feel fantastic,” Barrett said. “It’s a bittersweet celebration because you’re getting to know yourself, post-such an experience. You’re getting to know your body again, you’re getting to know yourself, so you’re celebrating with deep gratefulness.”

The only two original cast members still going strong on “Chicago Med” are Oliver Platt, who plays Daniel Charles, and S. Epatha Merkerson, who plays Sharon Goodwin. News also broke this week that one original cast member who previously left would return in Season 11.

Nick Gehlfuss, who played the fan favorite Dr. Will Halstead, is set to return for the upcoming season. Gehlfuss appeared on the show through the first eight seasons before departing in 2023. He also played the character in a number of “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago P.D.” episodes.

“Chicago Med” is one of the trio of One Chicago series alongside “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago P.D.” All three of the shows debut their new seasons on Oct. 1.