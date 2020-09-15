‘Marry Me’ Director Kat Coiro to Direct ‘She-Hulk’ Pilot for Disney+

“Marry Me” director Kat Coiro is in talks with Marvel Studios to helm the pilot and several other episodes of its upcoming “She-Hulk” series for Disney+, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Marvel Studios declined to comment.

The series is being led by “Rick and Morty” alum Jessica Gao. She-Hulk is based on Jennifer Walters, who develops her own unique Hulk powers after getting a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe).

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson Rom-Com 'Marry Me' Sets Pre-Valentine's Day Release in 2021

The series was first announced by Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige during D23 last summer, along with “Ms. Marvel” and “Moon Knight.”

In total, Marvel Studios is developing eight different series for Disney+, the first of which will be “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” which is trying to finish production that was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic. “Falcon and The Winter Soldier” was supposed to be debut in August, but had been delayed. It is unclear when it, along with another series planned for 2020 in “WandaVision,” will debut. “Loki,” the animated “What If…” and “Hawkeye” are expected to roll out next year.

Coiro’s “Marry Me,” which stars Jennifer Lope and Owen Wilson, is currently slated for a Feb. 12, 2021 release. Latin music star Maluma is co-starring and making his feature-film debut.

Deadline first reported the news on Coiro.