Go Pro Today

‘Marry Me’ Director Kat Coiro to Direct ‘She-Hulk’ Pilot for Disney+

Coiro will also executive produce alongside head writer Jessica Gao

| September 15, 2020 @ 10:30 AM Last Updated: September 15, 2020 @ 10:51 AM
"She-Hulk"

Marvel Comics

“Marry Me” director Kat Coiro is in talks with Marvel Studios to helm the pilot and several other episodes of its upcoming “She-Hulk” series for Disney+, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Marvel Studios declined to comment.

The series is being led by “Rick and Morty” alum Jessica Gao. She-Hulk is based on Jennifer Walters, who develops her own unique Hulk powers after getting a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe).

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson Rom-Com 'Marry Me' Sets Pre-Valentine's Day Release in 2021

The series was first announced by Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige during D23 last summer, along with “Ms. Marvel” and “Moon Knight.”

In total, Marvel Studios is developing eight different series for Disney+, the first of which will be “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” which is trying to finish production that was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic. “Falcon and The Winter Soldier” was supposed to be debut in August, but had been delayed. It is unclear when it, along with another series planned for 2020 in “WandaVision,” will debut. “Loki,” the animated “What If…” and “Hawkeye” are expected to roll out next year.

Coiro’s “Marry Me,” which stars Jennifer Lope and Owen Wilson, is currently slated for a Feb. 12, 2021 release. Latin music star Maluma is co-starring and making his feature-film debut.

Deadline first reported the news on Coiro.

All 58 Theatrically Released Marvel Movies Ranked

  • marvel movies ranked
  • fantastic four rise of the silver surfer
  • xmen origins wolverine
  • elektra
  • xmen the last stand
  • Fantastic Four
  • daredevil
  • fantastic four 2005
  • the punisher
  • spider man 3
  • howard the duck
  • the punisher dolph
  • ghost rider
  • amazing spider man
  • xmen
  • the incredible hulk
  • thor
  • amazing spider man 2
  • blade trinity
  • x2
  • spider man
  • x-men-apocalypse-trailer
  • "The Avengers"
  • blade
  • ghost rider spirit of vengeance
  • bade 2
  • Big Hero 6
  • captain marvel every marvel movie ranked
  • guardians of the galaxy vol 2 drax dave bautista super bowl trailer marvel disney
  • iron man
  • Avengers Endgame
  • hulk
  • the wolverine
  • punisher war zone
  • does venom have a post-credits scene tom hardy michelle williams
  • iron man 2
  • Deadpool
  • does x-men dark phoenix have a post-credits scene
  • Spider-Man Far From Home
  • xmen first class
  • Spider-Man Homecoming mj mary jane
  • deadpool 2 crotch shot 2
  • ant-man and the wasp evangeline lilly tiny
  • doctor strange skyscraper
  • spider man 2
  • Valkyrie Thor Ragnarok music fan edit lgbtq marvel movie
  • Captain America Civil War
  • avengers infinity war wakanda reaction video national superhero day
  • Black Panther Michael B. Jordan killmonger
  • spider-man into the spider-verse every marvel movie ranked
  • x-men wolverine logan timeline
1 of 59

Decades of big-screen Marvel adaptations demand a long, ranked list. This is that list

As "The New Mutants" heads into theaters -- at least the ones that have managed to reopen due to the pandemic -- we look back at every movie based on Marvel Comics that has opened theatrically.

View In Gallery

Related Content