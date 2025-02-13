Martha Stewart and José Andrés (“Dinner Party Diaries”) have teamed up to host a new NBC cooking competition series titled “Yes, Chef!”

The pair will serve as guides for 12 hot-headed chefs as they compete through a series of culinary challenges designed to test how well they can remain cool under pressure, TheWrap has learned. The winner will take home a $250,000 reward.

According to the show’s official logline, which is set to premiere April 28 on NBC at 10 p.m. EST: “‘Yes, Chef!’ blends the high-stakes thrill of a cooking competition with the raw emotion of personal transformation as it delves into the powerful personalities attracted to the chaotic culinary lifestyle. The series puts 12 highly skilled chefs, who have been nominated by their bosses, co-workers, friends and even family, through the ultimate test. These rising stars all have natural talent, but their egos, intensity, stubbornness or short fuses are holding them back from reaching their full potential. With humor and tough love, José and Martha will guide the chefs each week through a series of intense culinary challenges designed to test and overcome their personal issues. In this competition, the chefs will have to prove they have the culinary chops and the right attitude to make it to the end.”

“Yes, Chef!” is executive produced by Andrés and Stewart as well as Casey Kriley, Jo Sharon, Jimmy Fox, Kevin Lee, Doneen Arquines, Paul Storck and Richard Wolffe. Magical Elves and Religion of Sports will also serve as producers. The series will be distributed globally by NBCUniversal Formats, a division of Universal Studio Group.