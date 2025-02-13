Martha Stewart Teams Up With José Andrés for New NBC Cooking Competition Series ‘Yes, Chef!’

The culinary expert and the famous chef will guide hot-tempered cooks through a series of challenges in an effort to win $250,000

Martha Stewart and José Andrés (Getty Images)
Martha Stewart and José Andrés (Credit: Getty Images)

Martha Stewart and José Andrés (“Dinner Party Diaries”) have teamed up to host a new NBC cooking competition series titled “Yes, Chef!”

The pair will serve as guides for 12 hot-headed chefs as they compete through a series of culinary challenges designed to test how well they can remain cool under pressure, TheWrap has learned. The winner will take home a $250,000 reward.

According to the show’s official logline, which is set to premiere April 28 on NBC at 10 p.m. EST: “‘Yes, Chef!’ blends the high-stakes thrill of a cooking competition with the raw emotion of personal transformation as it delves into the powerful personalities attracted to the chaotic culinary lifestyle. The series puts 12 highly skilled chefs, who have been nominated by their bosses, co-workers, friends and even family, through the ultimate test. These rising stars all have natural talent, but their egos, intensity, stubbornness or short fuses are holding them back from reaching their full potential. With humor and tough love, José and Martha will guide the chefs each week through a series of intense culinary challenges designed to test and overcome their personal issues. In this competition, the chefs will have to prove they have the culinary chops and the right attitude to make it to the end.”

“Yes, Chef!” is executive produced by Andrés and Stewart as well as Casey Kriley, Jo Sharon, Jimmy Fox, Kevin Lee, Doneen Arquines, Paul Storck and Richard Wolffe. Magical Elves and Religion of Sports will also serve as producers. The series will be distributed globally by NBCUniversal Formats, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Martha
Raquel ‘Rocky’ Harris

Raquel “Rocky” Harris is an American multimedia journalist and producer working as a reporter at TheWrap. She previously served as a senior multiplatform reporter for Forbes. Some of Raquel’s producing credits include former daytime talk show “The Real” and the nationally-syndicated talk show “Dr. Phil.” In addition, her print and on-camera work has been featured…

