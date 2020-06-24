Martha Stewart to Return to ‘Chopped’ as Judge, Lands New Food Network and HGTV Series

Martha Stewart is set to return to the “Chopped” judges’ table — but that’s not all. Stewart has also landed a new holiday-themed series on Food Network and outdoor projects show “Martha Knows Best” on HGTV.

“Martha Knows Best,” which will follow Stewart doing outdoor projects on her Bedford, New York farm, is tentatively slated to air later this year.

We do not yet have dates or more details for Stewart’s return to “Chopped” or her holiday-themed Food Network show.

Also Read: Why Discovery's Lifestyle Boss Doesn't Mind Poaching Viewers From Her Own Networks

“I am thrilled to be partnering with HGTV on ‘Martha Knows Best’ and sharing everything I have been working on at my home during quarantine,” Stewart said Wednesday in a statement accompanying the news. “The show focuses on many aspects of everyday living and home keeping with the goal to teach and inspire viewers to incorporate what works for them into their own homes.”

“Martha is the most influential voice and recognizable face in the home/lifestyle space — a true talent who perpetually inspires legions of new fans round the world,” Kathleen Finch, the chief lifestyle brands officer for Discovery, Inc., added. “Her skills, expertise and ability to connect with audiences in a fun, and sometimes cheeky, way is a good thing, but the best thing about Martha is that she makes everyone believe that they can try her tips and ideas in their own kitchens and gardens too and that makes her the perfect fit for HGTV and Food Network right now.”